Mortar's reckoning
Lugner before 6th wedding: “Cathy was the biggest flop”
Richard Lugner (91) is looking forward to his sixth wedding on June 1. On this day, he will take his girlfriend Sabine Reiländer (42) as his lawfully wedded wife. However, he now admits that it will only be his third marriage.
"It may be my sixth wedding, but I see it as my third," says the well-known Viennese entrepreneur in a recent interview with the German newspaper Bild. What does he mean by that? One of his wives ran off with another man and his third wife died after plastic surgery.
Cathy canceled
Well, and he would especially like to delete his last wife, the German playmate Cathy Lugner, whom he married on September 13, 2014 at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. It was over after just two years.
"It was a flop," he told APA back in April and added in an interview with German newspaper Bild: "She was my biggest flop." He didn't want to say anything else, otherwise she would sue him.
"Irreconcilable differences"
Apart from Simone, he only loved his first wife Christine and his fourth wife Christina "Mausi" Lugner, to whom he was married from 1991 to 2007.
He says of the latter: "It was an intact marriage, but then things went wrong." According to "Mausi", it was more a case of "irreconcilable differences". They still exist from time to time, as the ex-couple recently impressively demonstrated.
"Mausi" at "Bienchen's" wedding
"Mausi" was highly indignant about her ex-husband's June date, as their daughter Jacqueline was also getting married to her fiancé, FPÖ politician Leo Kohlbauer, in June, a few days after Lugner, and her ex-husband was stealing her thunder. She really wanted to forbid him.
In the meantime, however, an agreement has been reached and "Mausi" is even coming to "Mörtel's" and "Bienchen's" wedding.
Eloped and deceased
His first wife and childhood sweetheart was Christine Gmeiner, whom he married in 1961 and stayed with for 17 years. He lost his virginity with her and is still friends with her today. But: "A few things went wrong, I also had to get to know something new."
He married again in 1979. However, this marriage only lasted four years. This was because Cornelia Hahn was stolen from him by the then head of OPEC, which was built by Lugner, with daily flower greetings in the office.
After her, Lugner married Susanne Dietrich. The marriage ended tragically: in 1984, shortly after the divorce, Dietrich fell into a coma following cosmetic surgery and died.
Cleansing cure before the big day
May Lugner's next relationship be without trouble, drama and in the best of health. He has already emphasized that it will be his last.
He wants to use the time until the wedding for his annual F.X. Mayr cure in Carinthia, while his fiancée, whom he calls "Bienchen", goes on a farewell bachelorette trip with her sister.
