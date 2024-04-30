Dispute over fish-rich reef has been going on for years

The fish-rich reef, called Huangyan Island in China, is largely underwater and is located around 230 kilometers from the northwest coast of the Philippines. It was at the center of a military incident between the two countries in 2012, after which Beijing occupied the reef. The International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China's territorial claims in 2016. Beijing ignored the ruling.