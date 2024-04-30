Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute over sea area

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 11:24

There was another incident between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea on Monday. According to the authorities in Manila, two Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons at a Philippine coast guard ship from two sides.

comment0 Kommentare

The "BRP Bagacay" was damaged in the process, the Philippine Coast Guard announced on Tuesday. The damage to the ship was "proof of the strong water pressure used by the Chinese coast guard in its harassment operations", it added. The incident occurred near the controversial Scarborough Shoal reef. The Philippines wanted to supply fishermen in the fishing area there with supplies.

Dispute over fish-rich reef has been going on for years
The fish-rich reef, called Huangyan Island in China, is largely underwater and is located around 230 kilometers from the northwest coast of the Philippines. It was at the center of a military incident between the two countries in 2012, after which Beijing occupied the reef. The International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China's territorial claims in 2016. Beijing ignored the ruling.

The Philippine Coast Guard's "BRP Bagacay" (pictured) was damaged in the water cannon attack. (Bild: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard (PCG))
The Philippine Coast Guard's "BRP Bagacay" (pictured) was damaged in the water cannon attack.
(Bild: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard (PCG))

Floating barrier installed in front of reef
The Chinese Coast Guard has also once again installed a 380-metre-long floating barrier that covers the entire entrance to the reef and thus restricts access to the area, the Coast Guard added. Despite Beijing's "harassment and provocations", the Philippine ships continued their patrols.

Last September, the Philippine Coast Guard had already removed a floating barrier erected by China on part of the reef, which had been discovered during a routine patrol. Such chains of buoys are intended to prevent Filipino fishermen from entering the area, which is the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Increasing militarization by Beijing
China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. However, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim territories there. The resource-rich area is also considered an important global trade route. The USA and China's neighbors accuse Beijing of increasingly militarizing the region.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf