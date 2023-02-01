Vorteilswelt
01.02.2023 00:01 |
Gewinnspiele

20 Jahre Lotto gratis

Gewinne 20 Jahre Lotto gratis auf win2day!

Krone.at und win2day verlosen unfassbare 20 Jahre Lotto gratis spielen auf win2day! Für alle win2day Neukunden gibt es zusätzlich 3 Lotto Gratistipps.

Wusstest du, dass du seit 20 Jahren Lotto 6 aus 45 online auf win2day spielen kannst? Und kennst du die vielen Vorteile, die dir eine Tippabgabe auf win2day bringt? Halte dich fest!

  • Egal wann und wo: Auf win2day Lotterien kannst du jederzeit und überall Lotto oder EuroMillionen spielen.

  • Auf win2day tippen bedeutet, dass du dir keine Gedanken darüber machen musst, wie und wo du deine Quittung aufbewahrst.

  • Da deine digitale Quittung sicher im System abgespeichert ist, wirst du über deine Lotto oder EuroMillionen Gewinne automatisch benachrichtigt.

  • Es kommt noch besser: Deine Gewinne erhältst du genauso automatisch! Kleinere Gewinne werden deinem win2day Guthaben gutgeschrieben, Großgewinne an das von dir hinterlegte Bankkonto überwiesen. Solltest du also die 6 Richtigen auf deinem Schein haben und frisch gebackener Lotto Millionär sein, kannst du dich bequem zurücklehnen.

  • Als zusätzliches Service kannst du deine Lieblingstipps auch als Abo spielen. Damit entgeht dir keine Lotto- oder EuroMillionen-Ziehung mehr.
Gewinne „20 Jahre bei jeder Lotto Ziehung einen Lotto Tipp“ in Form von 6000 Euro Guthaben für Lotto auf win2day Lotterien. (Bild: win2day)
Gewinne „20 Jahre bei jeder Lotto Ziehung einen Lotto Tipp“ in Form von 6000 Euro Guthaben für Lotto auf win2day Lotterien.
(Bild: win2day)

Und weil 20 Jahre Lotto auf win2day ein Grund zum Feiern sind, kannst du jetzt 20 Jahre Lotto gratis spielen auf win2day Lotterien (entspricht 1 Tipp pro Ziehung in Form von insgesamt 6000 Euro Spielguthaben) gewinnen! Zudem verlosen wir zusätzlich 20x 20 Lotto Gratistipps für win2day. Und für alle win2day Neukunden gibt es obendrauf 3 Lotto Gratistipps.

Für alle win2day Neukunden:

Jetzt 3 Lotto-Gratistipps sichern!

Jetzt am Gewinnspiel teilnehmen!
Beantworte einfach im Formular unten die Gewinnfrage, fülle das Teilnahmeformular aus, und schon nimmst du an der Verlosung von „20 Jahre Lotto gratis auf win2day spielen“ und „20-mal 20 Lotto Gratistipps für win2day“ teil.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
