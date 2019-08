Bullen jubeln: „Absoluter Traum wird Wirklichkeit“

(From L) Salzburg's Brazilian defender Andre Ramalho Silva, Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Salzburg's French defender Jerome Junior Onguene go for a header during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match Napoli vs Salzburg on March 7, 2019 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

(Bild: AFP)