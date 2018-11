SodaStream setzt mit neuer Umweltkampagne Maßstäbe

„Ocean of Change“



A tear of sorrow

Tears of hope

An ocean of regret

I never meant to hurt you so

It is not over yet



We can still make this right again

We can still save ourselves

Oceans are the springs of life

They’re crying S.O.S



Now it is the time for a change it’s in our hands

Now it is the time for a change it’s in our hands



Will piles of trash and poisoned seas

be our legacy?

Our kids deserve much more than that

A world - pollution free



We can still make this right again

We can still save ourselves

Oceans are the springs of life

They’re crying S.O.S



Now it is the time for a change it’s in our hands

Now it is the time for a change it’s in our hands