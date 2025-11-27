European Cup evening
Arnautovic wins outnumbered, failure for Glasner
Marko Arnautovic put in a strong performance in his team Red Star Belgrade's 1-0 win over FCSB Bucharest. Although the Serbs were outnumbered for most of the game, they secured three important points in the Europa League. In the Conference League, on the other hand, Crystal Palace and coach Oliver Glasner were beaten 2-1 by RC Strasbourg.
Palace even took the lead at first. Tyrick Mitchell put Oliver Glasner's team in front after 35 minutes. However, Emmanuel Emegha (53) and Samir El Mourabet (77) turned the game around for the French side. While Strasbourg continue to fight for top spot, the English side must continue to worry.
Light and shade for Arnautovic
For Marko Arnautovic and his team, on the other hand, there was reason to celebrate. The game got off to the worst possible start. After 27 minutes, Franklin Tebo was shown the red card for an emergency brake. After that, however, Red Star were clearly the stronger team against FCSB Bucharest.
The ÖFB striker put in a strong performance. However, Bruno Duarte scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute. Arnautovic, however, was instrumental in its creation. However, there was a bitter moment shortly before the end of the game. The Austrian had to leave the pitch with a knock. Let's hope he hasn't suffered a more serious injury.
Lyon and Stuttgart strong
Stuttgart put in a strong performance against Go Ahead Eagles from the Netherlands. The Germans ran out 4:0 winners. Double goalscorer Jamie Leweling was particularly impressive.
Olympique Lyon also put in a gala performance. The French side beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 6:0 away from home, while Premier League side Nottingham Forest were also victorious against Malmö from Sweden (3:0).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
