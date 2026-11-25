The Skiing World Pays Tribute
Brignone? “The Friendliest and Craziest Idol”
Federica Brignone has announced her retirement, and the ski world pays tribute to a legend. “It was an honor and a privilege to compete against you,” says Mikaela Shiffrin. The Italian is described as the “friendliest, craziest, and absolutely happiest idol” and will certainly be missed by the ski world.
Two-time Olympic alpine skiing champion Federica Brignone has announced the end of her competitive career. The Italian underwent another surgery in August on her knee, which had been severely injured in the spring. After spending two days on the snow, complications arose once again, Brignone wrote on Instagram. “I’ve realized that my leg hasn’t fully healed yet and that I’m still in too much pain,” she reported.
Reactions from the ski world were swift, highlighting just how highly the Italian is regarded there. “Your resilience has inspired all of us who have raced alongside you. You’re a fighter,” said “Ski Queen” Mikaela Shiffrin, praising Brignone’s skills. Her compatriot Lindsey Vonn agreed: “Cortina was an incredible comeback and will always have a place in our hearts. Enjoy the next chapter.”
Reactions from the ÖSV camp
There have also been several reactions from the ÖSV camp. “You’ve always been an inspiration, both on and off the slopes. We miss you already,” said Nina Ortlieb. Marco Schwarz wished the two-time Olympic champion from Cortina good luck for the future, and Katharina Liensberger commented: “I’m so happy and proud that I got to share the slopes with you.”
In addition to her five Olympic medals, Brignone also won two gold medals at World Championships (combined in 2023, giant slalom in 2025). The Italian won the overall World Cup twice (2020, 2025). “Thank you for being the friendliest, craziest, and absolutely happiest idol there is, Fede,” said Kajsa Vickhoff Lie in a particularly emotional tone, emphasizing once again how much the Italian will be missed in the Ski World Cup.
Here’s an overview of some reactions:
- Mikaela Shiffrin:
Oh Fede, I’m giving you a big hug… It was an honor and a privilege to compete alongside you. What you accomplished in Cortina is one of the greatest comebacks in the history of our sport. Less than a year after that crash, you came back HOME and won TWO Olympic gold medals. Your resilience has inspired all of us who raced alongside you. You’re a fighter.
Marco Schwarz:
Congratulations, Fede, and all the best for your future.
Giovanni Franzoni:
Congratulations, Fede, and thank you for everything!
Lindsey Vonn
Congratulations on an amazing career! Cortina was an incredible comeback and will always have a place in our hearts. Enjoy the next chapter!
Katharina Liensberger
Congratulations on your incredible career! I’m so happy and proud to have shared the slopes with you. It was a pleasure to ski alongside you. I wish you all the best and good luck in this new chapter of your life!
Thea Stjernesund
I’ll never forget my first World Cup race, and how you made me feel like your friend from the very first second. Grazie mille, Fede, stay just the way you are!!!!!
Felix Neureuther
Congratulations on your career! Awesome, Fede
Tina Maze
Once a Tiger, always a Tiger
Travis Ganong
You’re just amazing, Fede! Congratulations on all your successes in this sport—Marie-Michele Gagnon and I can’t wait to go on a few adventures with you on the other side!
Alice Robinson
Fede! Congratulations on everything. You’re a true inspiration to so many—we’re going to miss you out there sooo much.
Loic Meillard
Enjoy this new chapter in your life
Kajsa Vickhoff Lie
Thank you for being the kindest, craziest, and absolutely happiest idol there is, Fede. I’ve learned so much from you since day one and will miss you sooo much. I can’t wait to see you off the slopes.
Nina Ortlieb
Congratulations on an outstanding career! You’ve always been an inspiration, both on and off the slopes. We miss you already and can’t wait to see you race one last time!
Luca de Aliprandini
Thanks for everything, Fede, and congratulations on a sensational career!!
Anja Pärson
You’ve pulled off some of the most legendary ski runs in history! That gold medal in Cortina will always hold a special place in our hearts! As a person, you’ve brought so much color and joy to the tour! Now give your body some rest and welcome your new life!
Nina O’Brien
Fede—the greatest inspiration for all of us! Congratulations!!
Joan Verdu
Great career, Fede
Atle Lie McGrath
Fede—a legend, forever, on and off the slopes
Alex Vinatzer
Fede, you were incredible!! Thanks for these amazing moments
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