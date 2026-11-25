Mikaela Shiffrin:

Oh Fede, I’m giving you a big hug… It was an honor and a privilege to compete alongside you. What you accomplished in Cortina is one of the greatest comebacks in the history of our sport. Less than a year after that crash, you came back HOME and won TWO Olympic gold medals. Your resilience has inspired all of us who raced alongside you. You’re a fighter.

Marco Schwarz:

Congratulations, Fede, and all the best for your future.

Giovanni Franzoni:

Congratulations, Fede, and thank you for everything!

Lindsey Vonn

Congratulations on an amazing career! Cortina was an incredible comeback and will always have a place in our hearts. Enjoy the next chapter!

Katharina Liensberger

Congratulations on your incredible career! I’m so happy and proud to have shared the slopes with you. It was a pleasure to ski alongside you. I wish you all the best and good luck in this new chapter of your life!

Thea Stjernesund

I’ll never forget my first World Cup race, and how you made me feel like your friend from the very first second. Grazie mille, Fede, stay just the way you are!!!!!

Felix Neureuther

Congratulations on your career! Awesome, Fede

Tina Maze

Once a Tiger, always a Tiger

Travis Ganong

You’re just amazing, Fede! Congratulations on all your successes in this sport—Marie-Michele Gagnon and I can’t wait to go on a few adventures with you on the other side!

Alice Robinson

Fede! Congratulations on everything. You’re a true inspiration to so many—we’re going to miss you out there sooo much.

Loic Meillard

Enjoy this new chapter in your life

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie

Thank you for being the kindest, craziest, and absolutely happiest idol there is, Fede. I’ve learned so much from you since day one and will miss you sooo much. I can’t wait to see you off the slopes.

Nina Ortlieb

Congratulations on an outstanding career! You’ve always been an inspiration, both on and off the slopes. We miss you already and can’t wait to see you race one last time!

Luca de Aliprandini

Thanks for everything, Fede, and congratulations on a sensational career!!

Anja Pärson

You’ve pulled off some of the most legendary ski runs in history! That gold medal in Cortina will always hold a special place in our hearts! As a person, you’ve brought so much color and joy to the tour! Now give your body some rest and welcome your new life!

Nina O’Brien

Fede—the greatest inspiration for all of us! Congratulations!!

Joan Verdu

Great career, Fede

Atle Lie McGrath

Fede—a legend, forever, on and off the slopes