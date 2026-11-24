Frustration for Kalajdzic
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The fateful free kick that led to LASK’s bitter 0-1 loss in stoppage time has Sasa Kalajdzic fuming. “I don’t think you call something like that at the Champions League level,” the Austrian national team player exclaims indignantly.
Referee Umut Meler awarded a free kick to the hosts in stoppage time of LASK’s Champions League match up in the far north against Bodø/Glimt. Forward Moses Usor, who was supposed to help out on defense to preserve the 0-0 tie, had previously made a particularly rough tackle.
The referee blew his whistle—to the cheers of the Norwegian fans. For LASK player Kalajdzic, however, it was an overly harsh call: “That free kick was really tough to take. I don’t think you call that at the Champions League level. It hit him from the side. He didn’t see it, but that’s not Moses’ fault,” the Austrian national team player said, shaking his head in frustration during a post-match interview with Sky.
Field in Better Condition Than Expected
Particularly bitter: That free kick set the stage for the crushing defeat. The resulting cross landed at the edge of the field. Andreas Helmersen got to the ball just before it went out of bounds and headed it toward the goal. Xavier Mbuyamba got a touch on the ball—but only after it had crossed the line. The 0–1 score came just seconds before the final whistle.
“Pure disappointment. We knew it would be tough—everyone struggles here. We held our own well; a point would have been fine. It’s just very bitter,” Kalajdzic summed up. Teammate Alessandro Schöpf added: “It really hurts to let that point slip away like that. That point would have done us a world of good, and we would have more than deserved it.”
By the way: The field, which had been the subject of repeated debate leading up to the match, wasn’t as bad as many had feared, according to Kalajdzic: “I actually thought the field was okay during the game. It was actually worse in Pasching,” the forward concluded.
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