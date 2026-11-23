Despite the criminal trial
Huge Controversy Surrounding Manker’s New “Alma” Plans in Vienna
Theater producer Paulus Manker is facing charges from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office for embezzlement of ticket proceeds. Nevertheless, the 68-year-old is now launching a ticket sale—for the 30th-anniversary celebration of “Alma” at Neugebäude Palace. But the venue’s operator wants nothing to do with it. Is Manker selling the tickets without a contract and without a license?
Next act, new play—according to information from the “Krone,” the indictment in the seemingly endless “Südbahn Hotel case” against Paulus Manker is now legally binding. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the director of embezzling approximately 350,000 euros in ticket revenue in connection with his theater productions at Semmering and of diverting assets from his theater company to the detriment of creditors. The defendant vehemently denies all allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.
But while the courts are investigating the events in southern Lower Austria—and Manker faces up to ten years in prison—an email from the Alma production is causing a stir.
And if you decide to book quickly—that is, before the end of November—you can even purchase the ticket at the super early-bird price of 100 €.
Aus dem E-Mail der Alma-Produktion
In the email, the 68-year-old announces: To mark its 30th anniversary, “Alma” is set to return to Neugebäude Castle in Vienna-Simmering in the summer of 2027! Advance ticket sales have even begun—at the “Super Early Bird” price of 100 euros per ticket.
Next Contract Dispute Inevitable
According to information from the “Krone,” however, there is no binding lease agreement with the current castle tenant, KOOP Live-Marketing GmbH & Co. KG. Although discussions took place between Managing Director Robert Prasch and Manker, a final agreement was not reached. “We don’t have a contract, and we’ve made that very clear to him,” says Prasch, who is “very surprised” by the advance ticket sales.
When asked, Manker firmly disagrees: “We’ve had an agreement with the operator since September.” He says this agreement is also available on his website. His attorney has already been brought in. “If necessary, we’ll have to sue for specific performance,” the scandal-plagued director announces emphatically.
Publisher Revoked Manker’s Rights to the Play in 2024
There’s also an “interesting” twist regarding the performance rights. As reported, the German theater publisher Litag had already revoked Manker’s rights to the play in 2024 and ruled out any further collaboration. Manker says he has since written his own play about Alma Mahler, which is scheduled to be staged next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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