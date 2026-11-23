Next act, new play—according to information from the “Krone,” the indictment in the seemingly endless “Südbahn Hotel case” against Paulus Manker is now legally binding. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the director of embezzling approximately 350,000 euros in ticket revenue in connection with his theater productions at Semmering and of diverting assets from his theater company to the detriment of creditors. The defendant vehemently denies all allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.