"I called, ..."
ÖSV Eagle reveals: “
To kick off the new ski jumping season, Raffael Zimmermann made an immediate impact in the mixed team event. Making the cut for the ÖSV team in Lillehammer is a special achievement for the young Tyrolean and even prompted a phone call home. In the end, he even celebrated a podium finish.
When Zimmermann found out about his nomination for the mixed team competition, the first thing he had to do was make a phone call, as the 23-year-old revealed to ORF: “I had to give Mom a quick call—that goes without saying. I was super happy and told them to turn on the TV,” said Zimmermann.
The youngster hadn’t expected such a start: “No, not at all. But it’s really cool,” the Tyrolean said happily. It’s also been one of the most exciting days of his ski jumping career so far, according to Zimmermann, who describes it as “the best thing ever.”
Was Only Selected Later
For him, it’s all about soaking up these new experiences and learning as much as possible. Especially since he put in a solid performance for the ÖSV team on Friday. “I think I was able to help the team quite a bit,” said the ÖSV athlete happily.
Zimmermann was nominated to replace the injured Jonas Schuster for the competitions in Lillehammer and now intends to make the most of this opportunity. The youngster lived up to his nomination and finished in third place with the mixed team. “I’m absolutely thrilled and still a little speechless,” he said after the competition, sounding somewhat overwhelmed but overjoyed.
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