Court of Auditors Reveals
73,000 euros in taxpayer money for VIP tickets at LASK
VIP luxury at taxpayers’ expense: The state of Upper Austria shelled out tens of thousands of euros for expensive seats at the LASK stadium. In some cases, it remained unclear who actually used the exclusive tickets. The State Audit Office has leveled sharp criticism, and the opposition is outraged.
The outgoing State Sports Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) will certainly not view the State Audit Office’s report, published on Tuesday, as a nice “going-away gift”: For months, political circles have been discussing the proactive audit conducted by the guardians of the state budget, which was titled “State of Upper Austria and State-Owned Enterprises’ Subsidies and Sponsorship in Sports.”
Now the results of this audit are available in black and white across 89 pages: The State Court of Auditors criticizes opaque funding decisions, sponsorship contracts worth millions, and a generous approach to expensive VIP tickets. Particularly controversial: In 2023 and 2024 alone, approximately 73,000 euros were spent on four exclusive seats at the LASK Stadium for Achleitner’s Sports and Economic Affairs Department. The costs were covered by public funds that were actually intended for the departments’ core operations. The State Court of Auditors was unable to sufficiently determine who actually used the VIP seats.
Achleitner was not alone in the political VIP seats at the LASK Stadium, however: State Councilor for Transportation Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ) also had exclusive seats purchased for his Infrastructure Department at the Linz soccer arena. In 2023, there were still two Business Club seats; a year later, this was upgraded to two seats in the so-called “Leading Loge.” The remarkable justification from his office: Only box seats provide access to all VIP areas of the stadium.
According to Steinkellner’s office, the expensive tickets were intended to help forge contacts for major projects in the transportation department. However, it remains unclear who actually benefited from the exclusive invitations: When asked by the State Court of Auditors, the political office stated that there were no records of this.
More generally, the state auditors also criticize the allocation of sports subsidies: It is often unclear why some clubs receive only a few hundred euros, while others receive several hundred thousand euros. Clear criteria and calculation methods are lacking. Even the auditors were unable to determine from the documents how the specific amounts of the grants were calculated.
In total, the state of Upper Austria distributed approximately 9.8 million euros in sports subsidies last year alone. Added to this are sponsorship funds from state-owned companies, which invested a total of 18.5 million euros in sports between 2023 and 2025.
The biggest beneficiary was LASK, which received approximately 3.6 million euros in sponsorship funds from the state and its affiliated companies in 2025 alone. Energie AG alone contributed 1.8 million euros, with an additional 900,000 euros coming from HYPO OÖ, including its leasing subsidiary. Next in line were individual athletes supported by Energie AG, who received 1.5 million euros, and SV Ried, which received 245,000 euros.
Sports cannot be completely reduced to a table of key figures.
Landesrat Markus Achleitner, ÖVP
“From our perspective, sponsorship activities in the sports sector should be put under scrutiny,” demands Rudolf Hoscher, Director of the State Court of Auditors. He is particularly critical of the handling of expensive VIP tickets: “The State Court of Auditors views the purchase of tickets with the aim of distributing them to foster networking or as a perk with skepticism—especially in the case of companies that receive subsidies from the State of Upper Austria and are thus supported by taxpayer funds.”
Reactions to the State Auditors’ Report
Meanwhile, HYPO Upper Austria is defending its multi-million-euro sponsorship of LASK. According to the state bank, sponsorship contributions of approximately 900,000 euros in the 2025/26 season are offset by a calculated media advertising value of 3.9 million euros. The bank’s logo was visible on television for more than 20 hours. The figures come from an analysis conducted by an external service provider.
Markus Achleitner, who is still serving as the state’s sports minister, also rejects the criticism. “Sports cannot be completely reduced to a table of key figures,” he emphasizes. He justifies the purchase of the expensive VIP tickets by citing his official duties and economic interests. The purchase was recommended following internal consultations within the state government.
Ultimately, however, it is up to politicians to decide which direction to take and what priorities to set.
Klubobmann Thomas Dim, FPÖ
The opposition, on the other hand, sees a need for action. “We want to strengthen sports, not VIP culture at public expense,” criticizes Green Party caucus chair Severin Mayr. SPÖ sports spokesperson Tobias Höglinger calls for “clear compliance rules and full transparency,” while MFG caucus leader Manuel Krautgartner warns against opaque political discretionary decisions.
FPÖ caucus leader Thomas Dim strikes a more conciliatory tone: The findings of the Court of Auditors must be taken seriously and used as an opportunity to further develop sports funding. A fair balance between elite sports and volunteer-run clubs is crucial. “Ultimately, however, it is up to policymakers to decide which direction to take and what priorities to set,” said Dim.
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