73,000 euros in taxpayer money for VIP tickets at LASK

In total, the state of Upper Austria distributed approximately 9.8 million euros in sports subsidies last year alone. Added to this are sponsorship funds from state-owned companies, which invested a total of 18.5 million euros in sports between 2023 and 2025.

The biggest beneficiary was LASK, which received approximately 3.6 million euros in sponsorship funds from the state and its affiliated companies in 2025 alone. Energie AG alone contributed 1.8 million euros, with an additional 900,000 euros coming from HYPO OÖ, including its leasing subsidiary. Next in line were individual athletes supported by Energie AG, who received 1.5 million euros, and SV Ried, which received 245,000 euros.