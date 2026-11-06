Implant Inserted
Young Mother Can Hear Her Baby Cry Again
At Kepler University Hospital, a fully implantable cochlear implant was recently implanted for the first time in Upper Austria and as one of the first hospitals in the German-speaking world. As a result, a young mother can once again hear her own baby cry.
A severe hearing impairment had previously made it impossible for a young mother from Upper Austria to even hear her own baby cry. At Kepler University Hospital (KUK), the patient received a fully implantable cochlear implant.
Second Surgery Planned
A sports-loving swimmer, who is set to receive her implant in the coming days, will also be able to wear it continuously in the future without fear of losing it or damaging it due to water ingress. “For those affected, this means a whole new way of hearing,” says Paul Martin Zwittag, director of the Department of Otolaryngology at the KUK.
Praise forMedical C
“Behindevery treatment are people, their stories, and their very personal hopes. This is precisely why we invest in strong healthcare in Upper Austria: so that cutting-edge medicine reaches exactly where it makes the greatest impact,” says Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander.
Approved for adults only for now
The new technology combines the hearing performance of traditional cochlear implant systems with greater freedom and, consequently, a better quality of life in everyday situations. It is currently approved for adults only, but an expansion of the approval to include children is expected as early as next year. This could open up entirely new possibilities, particularly for speech development.
Happy Mother
The patient was already doing well just one day after the surgery: “I was afraid that with a standard cochlear implant, I might not be able to hear my two children at night. Now I don’t worry anymore, and as a mother, I can be there for my children in a whole new way,” says the woman from Upper Austria happily.
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