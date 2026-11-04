It’s official! Yusuf Demir signs a long-term contract extension with Rapid



According to “Krone” reports, Demir will sign a long-term contract extension with Rapid. For the Green-Whites, who didn’t just want to exercise the option through 2027, this is an absolute “blockbuster transfer.” When he returned on a free transfer in February, Demir was still paid the standard collective bargaining wage of 1,500 euros a month; now he’s likely to rise to the ranks of the top earners. But Demir, for whom Galatasaray already paid five million euros in 2022, can bring in far more still. But for now, he’s here to stay: “Rapid is the club of my heart,” he says himself. Winning a title with the Green-Whites—who also extended Daniel Nunoo’s contract through 2030—is his big dream. And it’s not impossible.