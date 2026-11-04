An agreement has been reached
It’s official! Yusuf Demir signs a long-term contract extension with Rapid
Blockbuster transfer in Hütteldorf! Scouts from all over Europe had recently been spotted again at the Allianz Stadium, but according to “Krone” reports, the decision has been made: Rapid and Yusuf Demir have agreed to a long-term contract extension! Instead of another “escape”—even if it could bring in millions of euros—the dream of a title now takes priority...
“Rapid is on a roll right now, and he’s part of that. Now he’s a regular; he’s needed,” Ralf Rangnick almost had to justify why he had (still) “only” put Yusuf Demir on the standby list. But his return to the first team is only a matter of time...
Because the 23-year-old is in the form of his life. “There were things he had to change,” Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup had told Demir. Over the summer, the offensive weapon worked like a madman; now the Dane raves: “I wouldn’t want to trade him for anyone.” And he doesn’t have to.
No More “Escape”
The hype surrounding his premature transfer to Barcelona in 2021, the lost years following his hasty move to Galatasaray, and the disastrous months at Basel—all of this caused his market value to plummet from 10 to 1.7 million euros. But this time, even those around him have learned the right lessons—there won’t be another “escape.” Recently, scouts from all over Europe were spotted in Hütteldorf again. But the decision has been made; an agreement has been reached.
According to “Krone” reports, Demir will sign a long-term contract extension with Rapid. For the Green-Whites, who didn’t just want to exercise the option through 2027, this is an absolute “blockbuster transfer.” When he returned on a free transfer in February, Demir was still paid the standard collective bargaining wage of 1,500 euros a month; now he’s likely to rise to the ranks of the top earners. But Demir, for whom Galatasaray already paid five million euros in 2022, can bring in far more still. But for now, he’s here to stay: “Rapid is the club of my heart,” he says himself. Winning a title with the Green-Whites—who also extended Daniel Nunoo’s contract through 2030—is his big dream. And it’s not impossible.
This season, he has been involved in 13 goals; he is the creative linchpin, taking charge—as he did with his penalty kick that made it 1–0 in the derby. And, something that was once unthinkable: Demir has enough stamina to run the length of the field in every game and work hard in defense as well. This Friday against bottom-of-the-table Wolfsberg—Rapid is looking to set a new start record with its eleventh win in twelve games.
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