Drug Trafficking Ring:
“Ski Tourist” Stashed 30 Kilograms of “Snow” in His Car
Vienna police investigated a 43-year-old Serbian man who was running a thriving cocaine and cannabis operation out of Vienna. He stored the contraband in the middle of the garage of an unassuming residential building, inside a specially modified Mercedes. Shocking: The investigation into the group had to be halted because a woman’s life was at risk.
The members of a drug ring operating out of Vienna received a combined sentence of 17 years and two months in prison. A result with which Major Christoph Hackl of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office can certainly be satisfied. Nevertheless, there is a downside to the investigation into what Hackl calls the “mafia-like clan.” After one of the sub-dealers—a 38-year-old Viennese man known to the authorities and with multiple prior convictions—had issued death threats against his “ex,” the police had to take action.
He was well known in the local drug scene
But let’s start from the beginning: An interesting tip straight from the heart of Vienna’s drug scene had been keeping the police busy since October 2025. It was reported that the trade in cocaine and weapons was flourishing at a nightclub on Steinbauerstraße in Meidling. A 43-year-old Serbian man was quickly identified as the primary suspect; he was not registered in Austria but was frequently seen at the club and had also “set up shop” in the garage of an unassuming apartment building in Liesing. It wasn’t until later that it became clear why he had the parking space.
The man was well-prepared for the smuggling trips. The car was loaded with skis, ski boots, and other gear to disguise himself as a ski tourist.
Einer der ermittelnden Beamten zur „Krone“
From Slovenia to Valencia, then back
The police quickly realized that 30 kilograms of cocaine must have been on their way to Austria. To that end, a vehicle drove from Slovenia through Italy and France to Valencia, Spain, picked up the drugs there, and delivered them via ferry to Genoa, Italy, and on to Austria. To establish a solid chain of evidence, however, the police had previously observed dealers handing over 600 grams of cocaine. The investigation then focused on the Mercedes carrying the “shipment.” Incidentally, the Serbian man wanted to divert attention from his schemes and had stuffed the entire car with skis and ski gear to disguise himself as a ski tourist.
Magnetic Hideout in the Back Seat of a Mercedes
In Liesing, the 43-year-old Serbian was observed nervously fiddling with several cell phones while waiting in front of his garage. Until a Mercedes with Düsseldorf license plates appeared. Inside the car, in a magnetic secret hiding place, were more than 20 kilograms of drugs. That hiding spot, located under the back seats, was only discovered by specialists from the Federal Criminal Police Office after the car was stopped at the border in Spielfeld, Styria, while en route to Slovenia. A 31-year-old Croatian man, who had been responsible for the cocaine shipments, was arrested.
After the death threat, we realized: Things have really gone off the rails. From that point on, preventing a femicide was more important than the drug investigation.
Major Christoph Hackl schilderte der „Krone“ die dramatischen Momente
Bild: Stefan Steinkogler
Multiple arrests in two countries
Another supplier, a 31-year-old Austrian, was responsible for organizing the cannabis resin. 27.5 kilograms were seized, along with the empty packaging from an additional 37 kilograms. In addition, a 39-year-old Serbian, a 36-year-old Iraqi, and a 38-year-old Austrian were arrested as sub-dealers. It was that Austrian who caused the investigation to come to an abrupt end. After the repeat-offender stalker and violent criminal had openly threatened his ex-wife with murder, authorities moved in.
Femicide Apparently Prevented at the Last Second
“Preventing a femicide was simply more important at that moment,” Major Hackl described the dramatic scenes. Apparently, this happened at the last second: The Viennese man, who was known to authorities, had a loaded pistol in the center console of his car. Microphones and tracking devices were also found on him. His ex-wife had previously expressed the suspicion that the 38-year-old was monitoring and spying on her and her children. An arrest was also made in Düsseldorf, Germany, and apartments in Valencia were searched. Three vehicles were seized, along with five-figure sums in euros, 27.5 kilograms of cannabis resin, and 30.2 kilograms of cocaine—the largest quantity seized in Vienna in the last ten years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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