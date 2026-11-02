“Ski Tourist” Stashed 30 Kilograms of “Snow” in His Car

He was well known in the local drug scene

But let’s start from the beginning: An interesting tip straight from the heart of Vienna’s drug scene had been keeping the police busy since October 2025. It was reported that the trade in cocaine and weapons was flourishing at a nightclub on Steinbauerstraße in Meidling. A 43-year-old Serbian man was quickly identified as the primary suspect; he was not registered in Austria but was frequently seen at the club and had also “set up shop” in the garage of an unassuming apartment building in Liesing. It wasn’t until later that it became clear why he had the parking space.