Already 69 fatalities
Train Accident in Spain: 69 Dead
Following the serious train crash in Spain, the death toll has risen to 69. Another body was found at the crash site early Thursday morning—and human error is increasingly coming under scrutiny.
Emiliano García-Page, president of the Castile-La Mancha region, expressed hope that no further victims would be found: “We can be cautiously optimistic.”
There is also some initial good news regarding the seriously injured. Four of the 15 patients who were originally classified as “red” (the highest level of urgency) are showing positive progress. According to the latest information from the regional government, 53 injured people are still being treated in hospitals in Castile-La Mancha, and another 98 in Madrid.
Train Accident in Spain
- The train collision occurred early Wednesday morning in the central Spanish region of Castile-La Mancha, south of Madrid, when two high-speed trains collided on a straight stretch of track.
- A train operated by the Spanish national railway Renfe, carrying 397 passengers, collided with a train operated by the private carrier Iryo, carrying 147 passengers, which was stationary on the same track.
- At least 69 people were killed, and more than 100 others were injured. There are reportedly no Austrians among the victims.
- Both trains were en route from Madrid to the Andalusian city of Seville. The site of the accident is located about 110 kilometers south of Madrid as the crow flies.
- Just this past January, 46 people died in a train collision on the same route.
Another Car Must Be Recovered
The military’s disaster relief unit (UME) and other emergency responders worked through the night to clear debris and use cranes to lift the two most severely damaged cars. In the process, they managed to move a car that had tumbled down a railway embankment. Another overturned car still needs to be recovered.
Poor Decisions Likely Led to the Accident
Radio communications between the control center in Madrid and the two train engineers will play a central role in the investigation into the cause. These communications reveal possible poor decisions made by the operations center.
According to Transportation Minister Óscar Puente, the collision was due to an “inexplicable” and “wrong” decision by the rail control center: Although the automatic train control system was not yet operational following a computer failure, the control center gave the Renfe train the green light to proceed while the Iryo train was still on the tracks.
According to Spanish media reports, the control center instructed the Renfe train’s engineer to resume “normal train operations.” The engineer reportedly asked, “Normal operation?” The control center replied, “Yes.” The stationary train had apparently received the same instruction—but was struggling with technical problems. The control center reportedly replied: “All right, then as soon as you can. And if there are any problems, give us a call.”
The Renfe train was back on the move at that point, according to reports in “El País,” among others. According to the reports, there was no further radio contact between its train operator and the control center; they were not even informed about the stranded Iryo train. About five minutes later, the fatal accident occurred.
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