New Plant Opens
Innviertel-based KTM Now Also Manufactures in Brazil
KTM, the motorcycle manufacturer based in the Innviertel region, has opened a plant in Brazil—its only full-scale assembly facility outside of Austria. Operating on a single shift, the plant can produce 10,000 motorcycles per year. The company sees great opportunities in the Brazilian market.
On Wednesday, the official opening ceremony took place for the new KTM plant in Manaus, Brazil. Until now, the Innviertel-based company had its motorcycles assembled in Brazil by a partner. With the new plant, the company is now taking production into its own hands. Production is exclusively for the Brazilian market—manufacturing in Austria will remain in Mattighofen as before, KTM emphasizes.
The reason for the expansion into Latin America is what KTM sees as the market’s great potential: “Brazil is one of the most important and promising motorcycle markets in the world—and there’s still plenty of room for KTM there,” says CEO Gottfried Neumeister.
10,000 motorcycles per year
The leading Innviertel-based company has invested around three million euros in the Brazilian facility, with an additional two million euros earmarked for 2027 and 2028. Currently, 80 employees in Brazil are directly employed by KTM, and another 20 work through external service providers. Operating on a single shift, the new plant is designed to produce around 10,000 motorcycles per year. By comparison: At its main site in Mattighofen, the company produced approximately 48,000 motorcycles last year, a year marked by production interruptions. In 2024, without production interruptions, the figure was 147,000 units.
“High Cost Efficiency”
The plant in Brazil can be expanded. Starting in 2028, production is scheduled to run in two shifts. With the new location, KTM is strengthening its competitiveness “through local value creation, high cost efficiency, and a flexible production structure,” says CFO Petra Preining.
KTM’s parent company, Bajaj Mobility, generated approximately 700 million euros in revenue in the first half of 2026, with 89,000 motorcycles sold. The flagship facility currently employs around 3,600 people.
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