Innviertel-based KTM Now Also Manufactures in Brazil

10,000 motorcycles per year

The leading Innviertel-based company has invested around three million euros in the Brazilian facility, with an additional two million euros earmarked for 2027 and 2028. Currently, 80 employees in Brazil are directly employed by KTM, and another 20 work through external service providers. Operating on a single shift, the new plant is designed to produce around 10,000 motorcycles per year. By comparison: At its main site in Mattighofen, the company produced approximately 48,000 motorcycles last year, a year marked by production interruptions. In 2024, without production interruptions, the figure was 147,000 units.