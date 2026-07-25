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"Already Decided"

Explosive Messi Hint from Argentine Soccer Player

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25.07.2026 09:24
Is Lionel Messi ending his career with the national team?
Is Lionel Messi ending his career with the national team?(Bild: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)
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Will Lionel Messi continue to play for the Argentine national soccer team, or not? This question is on the minds not only of fans around the world, but also of his teammates. Controversial player Leandro Paredes has now spoken about his experiences during the World Cup—and in doing so, may have let the cat out of the bag.

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Was the bitter World Cup final (0–1 loss to Spain) Messi’s last game in the Argentine national jersey? Speculation about the 39-year-old’s athletic future has been swirling for some time—not just since the final—though he himself has yet to comment on the matter. 

Now, teammate Paredes—who has most recently been in the headlines primarily for his chokehold attack after the final whistle of the final—has provided insights into the mood within the team during the tournament. Messi’s future was a central topic of discussion within the team throughout the entire tournament. 

Has Messi already made up his mind?
“I think we said this over and over again throughout the World Cup—that we didn’t want the final match to come, we didn’t want it to come to that,” Paredes told “Dsports,” adding with reference to Messi: “I think he had already decided that it would also be his last game for the national team.”

Leandro Paredes is back in action for Boca Juniors.
Leandro Paredes is back in action for Boca Juniors.(Bild: EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI)

So is the Messi era with the Argentine national team already over? “Hopefully not—hopefully he can keep playing. That will be his decision; whatever he does, it will surely make him happy—and us, too—so hopefully, hopefully,” said Paredes, who still holds out hope that Messi might change his mind. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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