Just before May 1
“A slap in the face”: Dispute within the SPÖ continues
Not even two months have passed since the SPÖ’s federal party convention, and as is well known, there is already no trace of red unity to be found. Once again, it is the issue of healthcare on which the Social Democrats are not speaking with one voice. Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher counters a provocation from Vienna ...
Not even May 1 brings internal calm to the SPÖ. On the one hand, because the government’s repeated cuts to pensioners are driving many comrades onto the barricades during the marches. On the other hand, however, because the party has long since ceased to speak with one voice on the crucial issue of healthcare.
Provocation from Vienna?
Just recently, a dispute over heart surgery in Oberwart between Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and his party colleague, Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann—as reported —escalated in public. Now, remarks by Vienna’s City Councilor for Health, Peter Hacker, are also causing serious headaches in Styria. In the Vienna State Parliament, Hacker praised the blue-black hospital deal in Styria as a “benchmark” and a “super-smart agreement”—knowing full well that the Styrian Social Democrats see things quite differently.
A deliberate provocation from Vienna? In any case, SPÖ State Party Chairman Max Lercher is reacting with corresponding indignation. In a letter obtained by the “Krone,” he simply calls Hacker’s praise “dangerous bungling”—and accuses the city councilor of knowing neither the reality of life in Styria nor the contracts he so generously applauds.
“I followed your remarks in the Vienna State Parliament regarding the Styrian healthcare system with deep dismay. That you describe the blue-black hospital deal in Styria as a ‘benchmark’ may make theoretical sense from a Viennese administrative perspective—but for the people in the Liezen district and in Bad Radkersburg, it is a slap in the face,” Lercher stated verbatim.
De facto closure?
Lercher cites specific examples. In Bad Aussee, he speaks of a de facto phased closure; hospital staff learned of their future from the newspaper. In Bruck an der Mur, the acute care clinic was shut down abruptly; in Bad Radkersburg, the orthopedics department was relocated without necessity. Furthermore, an annually renewable contract ties Styria to the already overburdened Upper Austria—if Upper Austria pulls the plug, according to Lercher, healthcare provision for entire regions will collapse.
His message to his comrades in Vienna is unmistakable: before cutting back on patient care, savings must be made in the bloated structures of the system. The Green Mark has no need for shouts from red Vienna that legitimize the opposite. So on Labor Day, the SPÖ is not only fighting against the government—but also, once again, against itself.
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