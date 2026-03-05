Customer as trespasser
Car cleaned for too long: gas station wants €360
Because a young Viennese man exceeded the time limit for washing and caring for his first car by ten minutes, his family received a hefty payment demand.
A 19-year-old Viennese man is very proud of his first car. He drives it and takes great care of it to keep it shiny and sparkling. That's why last October, the young driver drove to a gas station on Heiligenstädter Straße in Döbling with a friend who also wanted to spruce up his car.
It is 6:30 p.m. First, the car is washed with a lance, then the interior is cleaned with a vacuum cleaner, and finally, rim cleaner is applied. Because this needs to be washed off again, the young owner decides to wash the car with a lance once more. A quick video is taken to show how great the new car looks after cleaning, and at 6:55 p.m., the consumers leave the premises. The duration of the comprehensive care, for which they paid in full, of course: 25 minutes.
It is unbelievable how paying customers are treated. Such methods must not be allowed to succeed.
Too long, says the gas station operator, who on January 26, 2026, sends a letter via his lawyer to the young man, whose father is the renowned criminal defense attorney Nikolaus Rast.
Small print on the sign specifies maximum duration
The operator is demanding 180 euros because, according to the information boards, the maximum stopping time is 15 minutes. This is also indicated by signs. Rast objects to the claim, but a little later another letter arrives. Now the gas station's lawyer is demanding twice the amount: a whopping 360 euros! The hefty sum is due to "the costs of parking space monitoring, holder identification, and attorney's fees," the letter states. And in red capital letters above it: "Final warning." If the 360 euros are not paid on time, legal action will be taken, it continues.
"It's unbelievable how they treat paying customers. Such methods must not be allowed to succeed," says Rast, who of course did not pay for the alleged trespassing. Incidentally, his friend did not receive a letter.
