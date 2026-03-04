krone.at live ticker
US wants to “sink the entire Iranian navy”
Since Saturday, the US has been attacking targets in Iran together with Israel. Israel's army said it launched a "broad wave" of attacks on Iranian "launching facilities, air defense systems, and other infrastructure" on Wednesday night. The US Army said 17 warships had already been destroyed. The goal is to "sink the entire Iranian navy." The most important news of the day in the krone.at live ticker.
Since the war began on Saturday, the Israeli armed forces have reported over 1,600 air force missions. Around 4,000 missiles have been used. According to US Admiral Cooper, there are now more than 50,000 soldiers, 200 fighter jets, two aircraft carriers, and several bombers from the US in action in the region.
The most important news in brief:
- A Kuwaiti fighter jet is said to have "mistakenly" shot down three US F-15 fighter jets on Sunday, according to the US Central Command (Centcom).
- According to their own statements, the US armed forces have attacked almost 2,000 targets in the Islamic Republic. 17 Iranian warships have been destroyed.
- The next leader of Iran is to be announced on Wednesday morning. The favorite is Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- On Wednesday, a repatriation flight is scheduled to depart from the Omani capital Muscat with Austrians on board. Currently, nearly 18,000 citizens are registered in the crisis region.
- According to its own statements, the Israeli army launched a "broad wave" of attacks on Iranian "launch facilities, air defense systems, and other infrastructure" on Wednesday night.
Today's most important events in a live overview:
On Saturday, Israel and the US attacked Iran, killing, among others, the Iranian head of state, religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response to the attacks by Israel and the US, Iran has been attacking Israel, several Gulf states, and US facilities in the Gulf region since Saturday.
