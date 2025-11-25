Gala on December 5
Fixed: ÖFB team in pot two at World Cup draw!
Austria's national team will be drawn from pot two in the draw for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada on December 5.
After an unusually long wait, the world governing body FIFA announced the procedure for the big draw show at the John F. Kennedy Center on Tuesday. This means that Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador and Australia are no longer possible opponents for the ÖFB team.
In addition to the three hosts, the best pot also contains Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The third pot is made up of Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
No special rule for Italy and Co.
FIFA has not introduced a new seeding rule for European play-off candidates such as Italy or Denmark, as had recently been speculated. They will therefore only end up in pot four and would therefore probably be the most difficult task among the supposedly easiest opponents.
One innovation is that defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain, should they win their group, will not play each other until the final at the earliest. Matches with France and England are only possible in the semi-finals if these teams also finish top of their groups. Nations from the same confederation cannot be placed in the same group, with the exception of Europe, where two teams are allowed. The 48-team tournament starts on June 11 and ends on July 19.
The draw pots at a glance:
Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, AUSTRIA, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, UEFA play-off A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina), UEFA play-off B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania), UEFA play-off C (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo), UEFA play-off D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Ireland), FIFA play-off 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, Democratic Republic of Congo), FIFA play-off 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.