Lilli Tagger reaches a WTA final for the first time

Turning the match around with defeat in sight

In the third round, however, Tagger's tiredness was noticeable, while Golubic, who also played with a one-handed backhand, took her chances with routine and control. The East Tyrolean, who had reached the semifinals without losing a set, made more and more mistakes and after losing a service to make it 1:3, the match seemed to be over. But just at the last opportunity, Tagger managed to break back out of nowhere to make it 4:5. When she then had three match points against her at 0:40 and her own service, Tagger once again had her back to the wall, but managed to make it 5:5 thanks to a strong backhand along the line, among other things. Suddenly, Golubic also showed nerves and gave up her serve to zero with a double fault, but Tagger now kept her cool and served out to zero for her biggest success to date.