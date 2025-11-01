Tournament in Jiujiang
Lilli Tagger reaches a WTA final for the first time
Lilli Tagger's sensational run at her first WTA250 tournament continues. The 17-year-old from East Tyrol turned around a 2:5 in the third set in Jiujiang against Swiss number two seed Viktorija Golubic and fended off three match points.
After 2:12 hours she won 6:1, 4:6, 7:5. Tagger will play the Russian Anna Blinkova in her first final on the tour. Austria's huge talent catapults up at least 80 places in the WTA rankings to 155th position.
"Very much enjoyed"
"It's quite hard to talk right now, I'm still shaking. It was a really tough comeback. But I handled it really well," explained Tagger while still on court. "It was a great match and the crowd was great too. I really enjoyed it." If you had asked her before the tournament whether a final was possible, she would have thought it was too early. "I wouldn't have thought so. I can't wait to play here tomorrow," said the East Tyrolean. She also thanked coach Francesca Schiavone. "I appreciate so much that she is by my side every day."
First Austrian WTA Tour winner since 2013?
Tagger could become the first Austrian winner on the tour since Yvonne Meusburger twelve years ago in Bad Gastein. If she wins her first WTA title, Francesca Schiavone's protégé could move up another 20 places. Tagger will receive 21,484 US dollars for reaching the final and 163 WTA points for the ranking.
Tagger showed great tennis in the first set against 33-year-old Golubic, who is ranked 53rd in the WTA rankings. After just 18 minutes of power shots, she led 4:1, eight minutes later Tagger had the first set in the bag, not least thanks to her remarkable one-handed backhand.
After that, the one-sidedness was over. Golubic broke Tagger for the first time to make it 2:0, but Tagger immediately took her opponent's serve. She also managed to do so to make it 4:3 and the course for victory seemed to be set. However, Golubic turned the set around thanks to two strong games but also the Austrian's increasing susceptibility to errors. Tagger was unable to capitalize on two opportunities to make it 5:5 and her opponent tied the set with her second chance.
Turning the match around with defeat in sight
In the third round, however, Tagger's tiredness was noticeable, while Golubic, who also played with a one-handed backhand, took her chances with routine and control. The East Tyrolean, who had reached the semifinals without losing a set, made more and more mistakes and after losing a service to make it 1:3, the match seemed to be over. But just at the last opportunity, Tagger managed to break back out of nowhere to make it 4:5. When she then had three match points against her at 0:40 and her own service, Tagger once again had her back to the wall, but managed to make it 5:5 thanks to a strong backhand along the line, among other things. Suddenly, Golubic also showed nerves and gave up her serve to zero with a double fault, but Tagger now kept her cool and served out to zero for her biggest success to date.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
