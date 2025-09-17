KRONEDEAL: 1+1 for free
Let’s go to the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn!
Soon it's time for Austria's biggest traditional and Oktoberfest! From September 25 to October 12, 2025, the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn invites you back to the Vienna Prater to celebrate life! Get your tickets now exclusively in the Krone ticket store at -50% off!
Atmospheric start
The first day already whets the appetite for more: on September 25, free beer awaits all visitors to the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn in the Oktagon from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. An ideal start to 18 days full of music, exuberant Wiesn atmosphere and party fun.
The best music
The musical program offers everything the Wiesn heart desires, from folk music to party hits. Crowd favorites and newcomers create a great atmosphere in three festival tents.
Also taking part are:
- BÄÄM & Brass: the combination of two bands will put the audience in an ecstatic mood with their cross-genre sound on 25.09. and 01.10. in the Nordic Spirit Kaiser tent.
- Oidhoiz rock the Nordic Spirit Kaiser tent with tradition and an energetic stage on 26.09.
The MarchViertler mix Bohemian-Moravian brass band music with party hits on 04.10.
Dirndl Rocker are not to be missed this year either, delivering folk and rock hits with guaranteed fun on three dates (27.09., 30.09., 9.10.).
Wildbach will also be providing a triple party atmosphere fresh from Tyrol from 9 - 11.10.
KulturErben combine folk music and modern sounds internationally on 03. & 04.10. in the Wiesbauer tent.
Die Lauser also provide live hits from folk to party atmosphere in their kilts on several dates. On 27.09. they celebrate their 20th band anniversary in the Gösser Zelt.
Get your tickets now!
Whether family, folk music fan or party lover - the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn offers the right feeling for every mood. Currently there is a second ticket for free exclusively in the Krone ticket store when you buy a ticket! Bookable until incl. 23.09.2025.
