Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Here in the live ticker:

LIVE: Atalanta vs Inter Milan!

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 20:45

29th round in Italy's Serie A: Atalanta host Inter Milan. We report live - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Here is the ticker for the game:

With ten rounds to go, the tension in Serie A is increasing. The highlight of matchday 29 is the clash between Italian champions Inter and third-placed Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday. 

If the title is to be successfully defended, Inter must return to the consistency of the first half of the season in the championship final, when they suffered just one defeat, in the derby against AC Milan in September. Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic's side are currently only showing such consistency in the Champions League, where they reached the quarter-finals against Feyenoord on Tuesday and will now face Bayern Munich.

Simone Inzaghi (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Simone Inzaghi
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Statistics speak for Inter
"It's true that the numbers are different in the Champions League than in the league," said Simone Inzaghi after his 200th game as Inter coach. "But we're involved in all competitions and that's a good thing," he added. At least the record speaks against Atalanta, as the last defeat was almost six and a half years ago. Incidentally, former Bologna team-mates Arnautovic and Stefan Posch will not be playing each other on the pitch in Milan, as Posch is still injured.

Atalanta have already been eliminated from both the Champions League and the domestic cup and can now concentrate fully on the project of winning the Italian championship for the first time. However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini's team has also struggled to maintain momentum in Serie A of late. The last time Atalanta won two games in a row was in December 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf