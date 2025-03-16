LIVE: Atalanta vs Inter Milan!

Statistics speak for Inter

"It's true that the numbers are different in the Champions League than in the league," said Simone Inzaghi after his 200th game as Inter coach. "But we're involved in all competitions and that's a good thing," he added. At least the record speaks against Atalanta, as the last defeat was almost six and a half years ago. Incidentally, former Bologna team-mates Arnautovic and Stefan Posch will not be playing each other on the pitch in Milan, as Posch is still injured.