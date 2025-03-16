Here in the live ticker:
LIVE: Atalanta vs Inter Milan!
29th round in Italy's Serie A: Atalanta host Inter Milan. We report live - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the game:
With ten rounds to go, the tension in Serie A is increasing. The highlight of matchday 29 is the clash between Italian champions Inter and third-placed Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday.
If the title is to be successfully defended, Inter must return to the consistency of the first half of the season in the championship final, when they suffered just one defeat, in the derby against AC Milan in September. Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic's side are currently only showing such consistency in the Champions League, where they reached the quarter-finals against Feyenoord on Tuesday and will now face Bayern Munich.
Statistics speak for Inter
"It's true that the numbers are different in the Champions League than in the league," said Simone Inzaghi after his 200th game as Inter coach. "But we're involved in all competitions and that's a good thing," he added. At least the record speaks against Atalanta, as the last defeat was almost six and a half years ago. Incidentally, former Bologna team-mates Arnautovic and Stefan Posch will not be playing each other on the pitch in Milan, as Posch is still injured.
Atalanta have already been eliminated from both the Champions League and the domestic cup and can now concentrate fully on the project of winning the Italian championship for the first time. However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini's team has also struggled to maintain momentum in Serie A of late. The last time Atalanta won two games in a row was in December 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
