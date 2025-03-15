"Do-It-Day" campaign
33 East Tyrolean municipalities in the fight against waste
On "Do-It-Day" organized by the Waste Management Association of East Tyrol (AWVO), volunteers will free Mother Nature from tons of waste. The campaign runs in all municipalities and continues into May.
This year, all 33 East Tyrolean municipalities are once again taking action against unwanted waste in public spaces with a large-scale waste collection campaign. The so-called "Do-It-Day" was initiated by the AWVO, which is organizing and coordinating the campaign for the third time. From mid-March to May, the aim is to collect litter and set an example. Volunteers can thus make a contribution to environmental protection.
Over the last few years, the Waste Management Association East Tyrol has put a lot of effort into becoming even more visible in the area of waste and environmental advice.
AWVO-Obmann Georg Rainer
Littering" is a particular focus for local authorities. This refers to the deliberate or negligent throwing away of waste in public. This is a widespread problem for the environment, but also for people and animals. "In recent years, the East Tyrol Waste Management Association has put a lot of effort into becoming even more visible in the area of waste and environmental advice," says Chairman Georg Rainer.
Organizations and schools are also involved
The "Do-It-Day" has already established itself in most municipalities. Many are taking part for the third time. However, the first-time support this year from Lebenshilfe Sillian and PHTL Lienz shows that interest is also growing from other areas. While the Lebenshilfe team produces waste collection tongs with which the participants pick up waste, the students of the HTL ensure that the tongs are marked with their own logo. They mark the materials with branding stamps created in class.
All information and the dates in the individual municipalities can be found on the respective websites or directly from the AWVO.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
