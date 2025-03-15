33 East Tyrolean municipalities in the fight against waste

Organizations and schools are also involved

The "Do-It-Day" has already established itself in most municipalities. Many are taking part for the third time. However, the first-time support this year from Lebenshilfe Sillian and PHTL Lienz shows that interest is also growing from other areas. While the Lebenshilfe team produces waste collection tongs with which the participants pick up waste, the students of the HTL ensure that the tongs are marked with their own logo. They mark the materials with branding stamps created in class.