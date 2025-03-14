Vorteilswelt
30 to 70 liters of rain

It will be dry and warm again from Monday

14.03.2025 13:30

"I'm happy when it rains, because if I'm not happy, it rains," said the German comedian Karl Valentin. So today, Friday, until Sunday, we can be happy - and above all, nature will reward the rainfall with its sprouting from next week.

0 Kommentare

The rain is set to peak today, Friday, and will subside from 3pm/16pm, predicts UBIMET meteorologist Konstantin Brandes. Rainfall from Italy is expected again in the night to Saturday. "It will also rain on Saturday, but the precipitation will decrease over the course of the day. On Sunday, there will only be isolated showers, with Klagenfurt and Villach remaining rather dry. This means that we will have around 50 to 70 liters of precipitation over these three days, including snow, in the Gailtal valley and the Carnic Alps and around 30 liters in the Lavanttal valley and the Lienz basin," says Brandes.

Zitat Icon

Since January 1st, drought has been more of a problem on the northern side of the Alps and in the east, but not in Carinthia. Here there was more precipitation than the average, or slightly less; in Klagenfurt, for example, there was 10 percent less precipitation than the average.

(Bild: andreas scheiblecker)

Konstantin Brandes, UBIMET-Meteorologe

Bild: andreas scheiblecker

In contrast to the other federal states, the drought in Carinthia is not yet a problem this year; there was a similar amount of precipitation, in some cases even slightly more than the average. "But nature is happy about the precipitation, next week it will be warmer, soon everything will sprout," says Konstantin Brandes.

While it may be up to 10 degrees now, Monday is expected to be up to 12 and next week the thermometer may read 13 to 18 degrees Celsius. "That's actually too warm for this time of year. In Klagenfurt, Spittal and Lienz, 11 degrees would be normal in mid-March, according to long-term records," explains the meteorologist.

So next week, to paraphrase Karl Valentin: "I'm happy when it's warm, because when I'm not happy, it's warm."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
