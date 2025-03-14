It will be dry and warm again from Monday

The rain is set to peak today, Friday, and will subside from 3pm/16pm, predicts UBIMET meteorologist Konstantin Brandes. Rainfall from Italy is expected again in the night to Saturday. "It will also rain on Saturday, but the precipitation will decrease over the course of the day. On Sunday, there will only be isolated showers, with Klagenfurt and Villach remaining rather dry. This means that we will have around 50 to 70 liters of precipitation over these three days, including snow, in the Gailtal valley and the Carnic Alps and around 30 liters in the Lavanttal valley and the Lienz basin," says Brandes.