Pollen season starts particularly early this year

Allergy season reaches its peak in Salzburg in mid-April

Allergic exposure to hazel and alder pollen can still be expected until the end of March or beginning of April. Ash trees reach their peak between mid-March and mid-April. Birch, a main trigger of allergic diseases in northern and central Europe, generally follows a two-year rhythm. "Years with high and low pollen levels alternate. 2024 was classified as an above-average year, which is why allergy sufferers can hope for a less intense season throughout Austria this year," warns Dirr. In eastern Austria, relevant pollen counts can be expected between mid-March and the end of April, which will probably peak at the beginning of April. In western Austria, the birch season will probably extend from mid-March to mid-May and peak around mid-April, slightly later than in the east.