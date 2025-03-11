Commonwealth Day
Kate recycles fiery red look for comeback
Princess Kate celebrated her big comeback on Monday. After a year's break, Prince William's wife took part in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey again - and attracted everyone's attention in a fiery red look!
It's a comeback to be proud of! On Monday, Kate attended the Commonwealth Day service again for the first time. Last year, the Princess of Wales canceled her participation in this important day in the British royal calendar following an operation and subsequent cancer diagnosis.
Radiant appearance
The 43-year-old, who announced in January that she was cancer-free, was all the more radiant this year alongside her husband Prince William.
Kate had opted for a look in the signal color red: a coat dress by Catherine Walker with a large bow, which she had already worn twice before - in December 2022 and November 2023. As well as the red hat by Gina Foster.
Kate paired it with earrings with diamonds and pearls that once belonged to Princess Diana and are among the mother-of-three's favorite pieces, as well as Queen Elizabeth's pearl choker. A red clutch and red high heels completed the look.
Sweet moments with William
The most beautiful accessory on the day, however, was Kate's radiant smile, which she repeatedly gave to her husband Prince William, among others.
Like Kate, King Charles took part in the service again this year, which is so important for the royals. The British monarch had to cancel his attendance last year due to his cancer. He came to Westminster Abbey together with his wife Camilla.
56 countries in the Commonwealth
The Commonwealth comprises 56 countries, including many former British colonies such as Canada, India and Australia, as well as small island states such as Tuvalu. A total of 2.7 billion people live in the member states.
The goals of the organization, which was founded in 1949, are mutual aid and cooperation in various areas. Environmental protection is to play an important role in this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
