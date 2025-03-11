Vorteilswelt
Commonwealth Day

Kate recycles fiery red look for comeback

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 09:15

Princess Kate celebrated her big comeback on Monday. After a year's break, Prince William's wife took part in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey again - and attracted everyone's attention in a fiery red look!

It's a comeback to be proud of! On Monday, Kate attended the Commonwealth Day service again for the first time. Last year, the Princess of Wales canceled her participation in this important day in the British royal calendar following an operation and subsequent cancer diagnosis.

Radiant appearance
The 43-year-old, who announced in January that she was cancer-free, was all the more radiant this year alongside her husband Prince William.

Princess Kate attended the service in Westminster Abbey again after a year's break. (Bild: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Princess Kate attended the service in Westminster Abbey again after a year's break.
(Bild: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

Kate had opted for a look in the signal color red: a coat dress by Catherine Walker with a large bow, which she had already worn twice before - in December 2022 and November 2023. As well as the red hat by Gina Foster.

Princess Kate recycled a red coat by Catherine Walker for her Commonwealth Day comeback. (Bild: Yui Mok)
Princess Kate recycled a red coat by Catherine Walker for her Commonwealth Day comeback.
(Bild: Yui Mok)
Kate combined the red coat with a hat from Gina Foster and jewelry from Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth. (Bild: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP)
Kate combined the red coat with a hat from Gina Foster and jewelry from Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.
(Bild: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP)

Kate paired it with earrings with diamonds and pearls that once belonged to Princess Diana and are among the mother-of-three's favorite pieces, as well as Queen Elizabeth's pearl choker. A red clutch and red high heels completed the look. 

Sweet moments with William
The most beautiful accessory on the day, however, was Kate's radiant smile, which she repeatedly gave to her husband Prince William, among others. 

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet moment at Westminster Abbey. (Bild: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet moment at Westminster Abbey.
(Bild: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
The Princess of Wales was in a particularly good mood that day. (Bild: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
The Princess of Wales was in a particularly good mood that day.
(Bild: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Kate celebrated her glowing comeback at the Commonwealth Day Service. (Bild: HENRY NICHOLLS)
Princess Kate celebrated her glowing comeback at the Commonwealth Day Service.
(Bild: HENRY NICHOLLS)

Like Kate, King Charles took part in the service again this year, which is so important for the royals. The British monarch had to cancel his attendance last year due to his cancer. He came to Westminster Abbey together with his wife Camilla.

King Charles also took part in the Commonwealth Day Service again this year. (Bild: NEIL HALL)
King Charles also took part in the Commonwealth Day Service again this year.
(Bild: NEIL HALL)

56 countries in the Commonwealth
The Commonwealth comprises 56 countries, including many former British colonies such as Canada, India and Australia, as well as small island states such as Tuvalu. A total of 2.7 billion people live in the member states.

The goals of the organization, which was founded in 1949, are mutual aid and cooperation in various areas. Environmental protection is to play an important role in this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
