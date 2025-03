The wine industry is going through turbulent times

Wine & culinary delights as a vacation reason

Apart from this, the symbiosis between wine and tourism is to be further strengthened. 23 percent of Burgenland guests cite culinary and wine enjoyment as the main reasons for their vacation. "Particularly in the spring and autumn months, the number of visitors has increased significantly thanks to the wide range of wine tourism offers," emphasize Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep and Christian Zechmeister from Wine Tourism. Liegenfeld: "The offer is specifically advertised at joint presentations. The best example is the current tasting in Linz with almost 100 winegrowers."