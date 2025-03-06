Vorteilswelt
Currently only on bank

Worrying: ÖFB talent still without a game in 2025

06.03.2025
06.03.2025 10:54

Matthias Braunöder had certainly imagined things differently. The ex-Austria talent has now not featured in nine competitive matches for Como in the Italian Serie A. Coach Cesc Fabregas has now explained the 22-year-old's lack of playing time.

Matthias Braunöder is currently only allowed to watch. Since the home game against Lecce on December 30, when he came on the pitch in stoppage time, the ex-Austrian has not been considered by coach Cesc Fabregas. A difficult situation for Braunöder, who has not had an easy start to his Serie A career. Braunöder will not have fond memories of his last appearance in the starting eleven at the end of October. Back then, the 22-year-old was sent off with a yellow card. His team went on to lose the game 5-1 against Lazio Roma.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas (Bild: PIERO CRUCIATTI)
Como coach Cesc Fabregas
(Bild: PIERO CRUCIATTI)

Fabregas tries to calm things down
Como coach Cesc Fabregas now tried to calm the situation surrounding the ex-Austrian. "Braunöder could have left, but he didn't want to. He stayed here because he is doing very well here with us. He continues to develop, even without playing," explained the former Barcelona and Spain star. Fabregas was impressed that he decided to stay despite several offers in the winter. "I really appreciate that, especially with someone as incredible as Matthias," he said, praising his protégé.

With Como since the summer
The 22-year-old moved from Austria Vienna to Como on loan in January 2024. He made thirteen appearances for his new team in Italy's second-highest division and celebrated promotion to Serie A at the end of the season. In the summer, he was then signed permanently for 1.5 million euros. In sporting terms, things are currently going well for the promoted team. The Fabregas team has established itself in mid-table and is currently in 13th place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
