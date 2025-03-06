Worrying: ÖFB talent still without a game in 2025

Fabregas tries to calm things down

Como coach Cesc Fabregas now tried to calm the situation surrounding the ex-Austrian. "Braunöder could have left, but he didn't want to. He stayed here because he is doing very well here with us. He continues to develop, even without playing," explained the former Barcelona and Spain star. Fabregas was impressed that he decided to stay despite several offers in the winter. "I really appreciate that, especially with someone as incredible as Matthias," he said, praising his protégé.