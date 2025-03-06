Team competition from the large hill from 16:20 LIVE

Nordic World Ski Championships
Nordic World Ski Championships LIVE: The men's team competition on the large hill takes place today. It starts at 16:20, we will report live (ticker below).
The Austrian ski jumpers want to crown their fantastic World Cup season with the first team world championship gold since the end of the Super Eagle era. Although there have always been ÖSV medals in all five of the World Cup nations' meetings over the past ten years, the title has not been won since 2013. In Trondheim, however, the omens for Jan Hörl, Stefan Kraft, Daniel Tschofenig and Maximilian Ortner are better than they have been for a long time.
No other nation has four such strong jumpers in its ranks, but head coach Andreas Widhölzl's ÖSV squad, who are used to success, should be warned. The competition from Norway and Germany has been catching up since the Four Hills Tournament, which was deeply colored in red-white-red. Added to this is the less than perfect normal hill result with bronze for Hörl, sixth place for Kraft, but no top 20 results for World Cup leaders Tschofenig and Ortner.
ÖSV team in the role of favorites
The event on the large hill preferred by the Austrians and the impressive season record with a series of (multiple) victories nevertheless pushes the ÖSV quartet into the role of favorites. "We're in good shape, so we can expect to have a few chances," said Tschofenig, who was not nominated in the mixed event. The only World Cup team competition in the World Championship winter, which the Austrians won in Zakopane in mid-January, should serve as a good omen.
Like Kraft and Hörl, Tschofenig was also part of the ÖSV quartet that took bronze in Planica in 2023. The Four Hills Tour winner is looking for more in Norway. "I really like team competitions. You can make mistakes there, others can make mistakes, someone has to sort them out and it still works. There will never be eight perfect jumps. But you have to go in with that attitude," said Tschofenig in the APA interview. In contrast to him and World Cup debutant Ortner, who did much better in the training sessions than veteran Michael Hayböck, Kraft and Hörl know how to complete a major event to perfection. The latter was also part of the 2022 Olympic gold medal team.
