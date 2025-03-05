State funding
Musician Thelonious Hamel, writer Matthias Gruber and performer Jenny Szabo have one thing in common. Like 32 other Salzburg artists, they have received a working grant from the state. The 7,200 euros each are intended to help them develop their creative work further.
"Artistic diversity and innovation are crucial for a vibrant culture. By supporting artists, we not only promote their individual development, but also enrich social culture and create a space for new perspectives and ideas," emphasizes Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll. He met with some of the 35 scholarship holders last week to exchange ideas.
From novels to theater performances
Matthias Gruber - who was awarded the Rauris Literature Prize in 2024 - plans to use the scholarship to write a novel. It will be about the changes in the Elisabeth-Vorstadt station district - from the villas to the large residential units to the hotels and office buildings. Jenny Szabo wants to develop an artistic concept for a physical theater performance. The focus is on the question of whether and how violence can be presented as a legitimate form of protest or resistance.
12,000 euros in prize money in seven categories
The state of Salzburg will also be awarding annual art scholarships in seven different categories in 2025. These include visual arts, film, photography, music, media art, literature and performing arts. They are endowed with 12,000 euros each. Submitting artists must demonstrate a biographical connection to Salzburg that goes beyond their place of birth. The submission deadlines vary depending on the category:
- Film: March 31, 2025
- Visual arts, photography, media art: April 8, 2025
- Music: May 7, 2025
- Literature: May 14, 2025
- Performing arts: May 26, 2025
