From novels to theater performances

Matthias Gruber - who was awarded the Rauris Literature Prize in 2024 - plans to use the scholarship to write a novel. It will be about the changes in the Elisabeth-Vorstadt station district - from the villas to the large residential units to the hotels and office buildings. Jenny Szabo wants to develop an artistic concept for a physical theater performance. The focus is on the question of whether and how violence can be presented as a legitimate form of protest or resistance.