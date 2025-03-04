Carnival jesters storm the Bregenz state house

Beekeeper Gantner, sporty Rüscher

Christian Gantner, responsible for agriculture and the environment, had dressed up in a beekeeper's suit - in combination with his office staff, who buzzed around him as little bees, quite a successful appearance. The same applied to Barbara Schöbi-Fink and Martina Rüscher, whose outfits stood out better in the company of their similarly dressed employees than in the "family photo" of the state government. The sporty "Rüscher troupe" stood out with their neon-colored caps and accessories. "Barbara's Band" members, on the other hand, were dressed in black with red hats and carried inflatable guitars and saxophones.