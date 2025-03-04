Causa Wirtschaftsbund before the regional court

Tax audit set the ball rolling

The "Wirtschaftsbund affair" was set in motion by a tax audit of the Vorarlberger Wirtschaftsbund in spring 2022, which looked into the financing of the Wirtschaftsbund and the association's cash flows. The resignations of Metzler and Kessler, among others, followed as a result of critically scrutinized advertising transactions, with Rüdisser taking over on an interim basis to deal with the case. Subsequently, Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) came under pressure due to an allegation of corruption, but no charges were brought. In the end, the Wirtschaftsbund ended up paying just over 770,000 euros in back taxes for the years 2016 to 2021. At the end of November 2022, the current State Economic Councillor Marco Tittler became the new Chairman of the Wirtschaftsbund and Christoph Thoma became its new Director.