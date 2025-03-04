Campaign in classes
Career opportunities in retail: pupils explore apprenticeships
Great response: As part of the career information campaign "Mitten im Leben: An apprenticeship in retail", motivated young people in school classes are successfully connected with companies.
Getting young people excited about a career in retail - this was the fourth time the initiative had pursued this mission. With 19 companies, 21 workshops at twelve schools and 400 pupils, the campaign took a targeted look at young people's future careers - with success: more than half of the pupils said they could imagine doing an apprenticeship in retail.
"The response shows how important our careers information campaign is for young people. At the same time, it offers companies a valuable opportunity to recruit motivated apprentices for a career in retail," explains Carlo Egger, education officer and regional apprenticeship spokesperson for the retail division. In addition to gaining valuable insights into the industry, the pupils were given the opportunity to talk directly to entrepreneurs and ask them their questions.
"Can reach pupils in classes"
"Many young people are unsure which career path they want to take. By holding events in classes, we can specifically reach undecided pupils and convey our enthusiasm for retail directly," says Rudolf Grünanger from Lagerhaus, seeing great potential. High school graduates also have the opportunity to complete a shortened apprenticeship - a completely new perspective for many, which met with great interest.
