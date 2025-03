160 mountain rescuers practiced in the border triangle

The teams from the "Black Hawk" and "Bell 212" army helicopters and the "Libelle" helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior's Air Operations Center played a key role in the large-scale exercise. Together, they carried out 36 flights from the assembly point and base at Pension Almsonne in Schönfeld, transporting teams and equipment into the alpine terrain as well as rescuing people on ropes in the Great Königsstuhl deployment area.