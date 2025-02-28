Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pictures do the rounds

Are these the new Red Bull Salzburg jerseys?

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 14:15

In the 2025/26 season, sporting goods manufacturer Puma will kit out FC Red Bull Salzburg for the second time. Pictures doing the rounds in the fan forum show what the Bulls' new kit could look like in the coming season.

0 Kommentare

It's a well-known fact that taste is always debatable, even when it comes to soccer shirts. That's why Puma's premiere as the official kit supplier of FC Red Bull Salzburg was eagerly awaited. In the 2025/26 season, the German sporting goods giant will provide the Bulls with kit for the second time. 

First collar since 2015
At the end of February, rumors were circulating about what the Austrian runners-up's new kit might look like. One user posted pictures in the fan forum "Wir san Soizburg". The home shirt, which features a mixture of white, silver and red, is said to have a collar for the first time since the 2015/16 season. 

The last time Salzburg's home shirt had a collar was in the 2015/16 season. (Bild: GEPA)
The last time Salzburg's home shirt had a collar was in the 2015/16 season.
(Bild: GEPA)

As a video of the home jersey shows, the collar will once again feature the words "Des is Soizbuag". Away from home, Puma continues to rely on several shades of blue with red accents. Official details will most likely only be known in the coming weeks and months. Then the new jerseys of the Mozartstädter will be presented. In any case, they have already been well received by the users in the forum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf