Pictures do the rounds
Are these the new Red Bull Salzburg jerseys?
In the 2025/26 season, sporting goods manufacturer Puma will kit out FC Red Bull Salzburg for the second time. Pictures doing the rounds in the fan forum show what the Bulls' new kit could look like in the coming season.
It's a well-known fact that taste is always debatable, even when it comes to soccer shirts. That's why Puma's premiere as the official kit supplier of FC Red Bull Salzburg was eagerly awaited. In the 2025/26 season, the German sporting goods giant will provide the Bulls with kit for the second time.
First collar since 2015
At the end of February, rumors were circulating about what the Austrian runners-up's new kit might look like. One user posted pictures in the fan forum "Wir san Soizburg". The home shirt, which features a mixture of white, silver and red, is said to have a collar for the first time since the 2015/16 season.
As a video of the home jersey shows, the collar will once again feature the words "Des is Soizbuag". Away from home, Puma continues to rely on several shades of blue with red accents. Official details will most likely only be known in the coming weeks and months. Then the new jerseys of the Mozartstädter will be presented. In any case, they have already been well received by the users in the forum.
