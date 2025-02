Rape invented because of dispute over child

A 38-year-old man and his partner in the district of Bruck an der Leitha experienced a veritable rollercoaster of emotions during their conflict-ridden liaison. The toxic on-off relationship had led to domestic violence on several occasions - from a hematoma on the eye after a "shot" with the remote control, to bruises on the right hand and strangulation marks on the neck. It is said to have been at its worst shortly before and after the birth of their child in 2021. The rapes also occurred during this period.