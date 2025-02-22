Success in slopestyle
Svancer leads overall World Cup after victory
Matej Svancer from Kaprun has become the first Austrian to win the Slopestyle World Cup for ski freestylers in Stoneham (Canada). The freeskier has thus taken the lead in the overall "Park and Pipe" World Cup rankings.
The man from Salzburg scored 89.43 points in the second run on Saturday, putting him ahead of New Zealanders Luca Harrington (87.54) and Ben Barclay (87.00) in first place. Svancer had finished the first run in 13th place. The 20-year-old moved up from third place in the overall standings and is now 17 points ahead of Harrington.
"Means a lot to me"
"I'm just happy that everything finally worked out for me in slopestyle too. For me, slopestyle is the supreme discipline because it requires creativity as well as perfect skiing. You also have to get every single element right. Today I wanted to do tricks that people want to see and not standard stuff. I think I managed that really well. It means a lot to me that I also won the first World Cup victory for Austria in slopestyle," said a delighted Matej Svancer after his fifth World Cup triumph in total, his third this season after the big air successes in Chur (SUI) and Aspen (USA).
The halfpipe World Cup is already over, so the third-placed American Alex Ferreira can no longer score points. The decision will be made in mid-March at the final in Tignes, France, where another slopestyle and a big air are on the program.
