Svancer leads overall World Cup after victory

"Means a lot to me"

"I'm just happy that everything finally worked out for me in slopestyle too. For me, slopestyle is the supreme discipline because it requires creativity as well as perfect skiing. You also have to get every single element right. Today I wanted to do tricks that people want to see and not standard stuff. I think I managed that really well. It means a lot to me that I also won the first World Cup victory for Austria in slopestyle," said a delighted Matej Svancer after his fifth World Cup triumph in total, his third this season after the big air successes in Chur (SUI) and Aspen (USA).