Doskozil announces
Focus on health and care
In his government statement, Burgenland's Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) called for cohesion. He also presented the plans of the new red-green state government.
The governor emphasized the special responsibility of politics: "We are exemplary for the population in how we treat each other." A division of the population must be avoided.
"Model region for healthcare "
Doskozil emphasized that the "healthcare offensive" would be continued. The expertise of the hospitals at all locations will be expanded and the Gols hospital will be rebuilt. A separate training program at a private medical university is planned to combat the shortage of doctors. "At the end of the day, we will be a model region in healthcare," Doskozil is convinced.
In the care sector, he once again announced a facility in every municipality. He rejected the FPÖ criticism that these could also be "park benches" as "polemic". On the subject of asylum and migration, the head of the province spoke out against polarization, instead calling for sensible integration. He wants to talk to the municipalities again about measures to ease the financial burden. Doskozil insists on "reliability and cleanliness" from politicians. If there is a legally binding indictment, the office should therefore be suspended in future. Cleanliness is also needed when handling taxpayers' money. There should be constitutional talks with the opposition and legislative proposals should also be discussed as early as possible. "This is our offer and the request to stick to facts and figures in this House and not to tell fairy tales," Doskozil concluded.
Green praise for government partner
Deputy State Premier Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) pointed out the good cooperation in the preparation of the government program: "It was and is not about who wins or loses here, but about what we bring forward for Burgenland and the population."
Blue criticism, ÖVP waits and sees
FPÖ party leader Norbert Hofer criticized the fact that Doskozil had spoken of care facilities in all municipalities during the election campaign, but was talking about assisted living, among other things: "That's a difference."
ÖVP leader Christian Sagartz sees "a lot of light and a lot of shadow" in the program. The government will be judged by its actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
