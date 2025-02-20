Focus on health and care

In the care sector, he once again announced a facility in every municipality. He rejected the FPÖ criticism that these could also be "park benches" as "polemic". On the subject of asylum and migration, the head of the province spoke out against polarization, instead calling for sensible integration. He wants to talk to the municipalities again about measures to ease the financial burden. Doskozil insists on "reliability and cleanliness" from politicians. If there is a legally binding indictment, the office should therefore be suspended in future. Cleanliness is also needed when handling taxpayers' money. There should be constitutional talks with the opposition and legislative proposals should also be discussed as early as possible. "This is our offer and the request to stick to facts and figures in this House and not to tell fairy tales," Doskozil concluded.