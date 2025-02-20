Neos savings plans
“Politicians should forgo 50 percent of wages”
Klagenfurt has its back to the wall financially. For a 2025 budget, reforms are needed quickly that really make a difference and can be implemented quickly. Neos leader Janos Juvan has been putting forward savings proposals for weeks and is also targeting politicians.
In recent weeks, Neos has made one proposal after another on the subject of savings. "Mayor Christian Scheider and his city government are still not getting anywhere," says chairman Janos Juvan.
"One thing is clear: the city will not be able to do without staff savings. But if we act quickly and wisely, it doesn't have to be so painful. Around 40 people retire every year. If 15 of them are not replaced, the city will save ten million in ten years.
Pension millions work
With the Neos plan of 'pension millions', this can be significantly accelerated and an additional 3.5 million euros can be saved immediately if an agreement is reached with employees who are older than 62 that they will retire now.
A further 1.5 million euros can be saved in the short term if waste disposal is finally brought into the 21st century. An intelligent route plan and a shift model would mean that significantly fewer vehicles would be needed, which would reduce costs considerably.
One million euros comes from the politicians
Finally, I am calling for the 'politician's million'. It is unacceptable for everyone in the city to suffer from the government's financial chaos while politicians continue to cash in. I demand that the members of the city government forgo 50 percent of their salary as long as there is no budget and no party funding is paid out during this time. That would immediately raise over one million euros in 2025.
The proposals prove this: There is more than enough potential for savings and measures. The government just needs to finally pluck up the courage to implement them at home."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.