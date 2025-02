Hamilton would not retire even after 8th title

"I'm not thinking about number eight. I'm thinking about winning my first world championship with Ferrari," confirmed the Briton. Hamilton believes that the traditional Italian racing team, which last won the drivers' world championship with Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, is already world champion material. However, the 105-time Grand Prix winner does not know whether he will be capable of winning right from the start. "It took me six months to win my first race with Mercedes," said Hamilton, who won his first race with Mercedes in Hungary at the end of July 2013.