Wiederkehr's initiative
Vienna schools to become a cell phone-free zone
In Austria, every school can set rules and bans on how cell phones are used during lessons and breaks. Most locations already do this. In Vienna, primary and secondary schools are now being asked by NEOS education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr to include appropriate regulations - ideally a ban on cell phones - in the house rules.
The corresponding decree is to be issued in the next few days, according to the deputy mayor's office. According to a statement, "some schools" already have regulations that work well on site and are supported by all parts of the school community. "However, many are reporting increasing problems and would like to see a common framework that makes it easier for schools to deal with them."
Wiederkehr has therefore asked a council of experts made up of representatives from teaching staff, school management, parents, pupils, education administration and representatives from media education and health psychology to draw up specific rules for dealing with smartphones, smartwatches and similar electronic communication devices in everyday school life.
"Concentration killer in the classroom"
"Mobile phones are a real concentration killer in the classroom," Wiederkehr was quoted as saying. There was a broad consensus in the Expert Council for cell phone-free lessons and breaks. However, it should still be possible to use the devices for teaching purposes. In the event of rule violations, the Expert Council recommends a warning, notification to parents or an entry in the class register. According to Wiederkehr, it will be essential to educate and involve children and young people, their parents and teachers during implementation.
According to a recent survey by Bundesverlag Schulbuch and the University of Linz, regulations on cell phone use are already in place almost everywhere. In the survey, 53 percent of the almost 1,000 teachers surveyed reported a ban on cell phones in class at their school, while a further 40 percent reported rules on cell phone use. Three quarters were in favor of a general ban on cell phone use at school.
Criticism from the Greens and the ÖVP
The ÖVP criticized Wiederkehr's initiative on Wednesday as missing the point. "The issue of promoting German must have top priority and not distraction maneuvers with cell phone bans," they said. After all, half of the children starting school in Vienna do not speak German well enough to follow the lessons.
For the Greens, cell phones should also be banned from school classes, but no new regulation is needed. "In view of Vienna's education crisis, Wiederkehr would be well advised to finally focus on solutions rather than campaign PR."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.