Vienna schools to become a cell phone-free zone

"Concentration killer in the classroom"

"Mobile phones are a real concentration killer in the classroom," Wiederkehr was quoted as saying. There was a broad consensus in the Expert Council for cell phone-free lessons and breaks. However, it should still be possible to use the devices for teaching purposes. In the event of rule violations, the Expert Council recommends a warning, notification to parents or an entry in the class register. According to Wiederkehr, it will be essential to educate and involve children and young people, their parents and teachers during implementation.