“Don Omar” the new prince of Egypt

A new star has risen in the English Premier League. Omar Marmoush was the big star in Manchester City's 4:0 home triumph against Newcastle United and was showered with praise. "The prince from Egypt" cheered a man who should know: Gary Lineker, record goalscorer for the "Three Lions" at World Cups. For some experts, however, it is already clear that this was a demonstration of power by the future best player in the world.