Women’s legend: “Equal money would only be fair”
The women's Bundesliga kicks off the spring season this weekend. The "Krone" spoke to Kleinmünchen legend Christine Holzmüller about the development of women's soccer, her fondest memories from 45 years with the club and why women should be paid like men.
Kronen Zeitung: Ms. Holzmüller, you were a player, coach and chairman at Union Kleinmünchen for 45 years. What were the best and most difficult moments?
Christine Holzmüller: As a player, the championship titles and cup victories were the best moments, the most difficult the two relegations from the Bundesliga. As chairman, I will always remember the opening of the new club building and the first match in the new stadium.
Why did you step down in January?
I was chairwoman for almost 20 years - it was time to hand over the job to younger people.
The second half of the Bundesliga season starts on Saturday. What do you expect from your club in the spring?
The main goal is to stay in the league.
Where is women's soccer heading?
There are more women's and girls' teams at the clubs again, which is very pleasing. The women's academies give talented players the opportunity to combine training and school - that's a big advantage. Training, technique and athleticism have improved enormously.
Are you satisfied with the development or is it going too slowly
More and more Bundesliga clubs have a women's team, which raises their profile. But it can become even more professional.
Maria Gstöttner from Neulengbach has been awarded the "One Club Woman" in Spain.
Maria is a great sportswoman, she deserves the award. As an official, you're not so much in the spotlight, but that's okay with me.
In Denmark, women and men are receiving equal bonuses for the first time - a sign for Austria?
Equal money for men and women would be fair, but whether it is financially possible is another question.
Is women's sport generally given too little attention?
TV presence can attract new sponsors, but compared to other countries, we will continue to lag behind.
