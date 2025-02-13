Financial drama in Klagenfurt enters the next round

"There has been a reduction in the number of permanent positions, the non-replacement of positions after retirements, which will save the city around 500,000 euros a year. In addition, overtime monitoring was introduced with a corresponding instruction to the municipal directorate," Jonke shoots in the direction of the red finance councillor. And while the patting down in Klagenfurt town hall continues, the rest of the provincial capital is at a standstill - at least until there is a budget.