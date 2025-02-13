Twelfth regulation
Financial drama in Klagenfurt enters the next round
A budget for the provincial capital is not due until early summer. The SPÖ is sharply critical of Mayor Christian Scheider and his personnel policy in the town hall.
While Klagenfurt's finance councillor Constance Mochar is trying to draw up a budget for this year, the Red Party is strongly criticizing Mayor Christian Scheider and emphasizes: "Klagenfurt does not have a debt problem, but a liquidity problem." And that is why it is not possible to put together a budget. However, Mochar is working to ensure that "the budget is presented before the summer".
And while the city councillor for finance takes aim at Scheider's personnel policy, the head of the city council sends office manager Patrick Jonke forward: "The constant distractions on the part of the Rabitsch-SPÖ and their finance officer are not only inappropriate, but are also damaging the working atmosphere in our city administration." In addition, Scheider had already made personnel decisions that would lead to a financial improvement.
"There has been a reduction in the number of permanent positions, the non-replacement of positions after retirements, which will save the city around 500,000 euros a year. In addition, overtime monitoring was introduced with a corresponding instruction to the municipal directorate," Jonke shoots in the direction of the red finance councillor. And while the patting down in Klagenfurt town hall continues, the rest of the provincial capital is at a standstill - at least until there is a budget.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.