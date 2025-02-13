Academics' Ball in Graz
Brutal attack: Who knows this man?
After attending the Akademikerball in Graz at the end of January, a 60-year-old ball guest was attacked and seriously injured by two unknown perpetrators - we reported. The police investigation is still in full swing and now there is a photograph of one of the perpetrators.
The man from the Liezen district attended the Akademikerball in the city center of Graz on the night of 26 January. He left the event together with his wife at around 3 am. In the area of Andreas-Hofer-Platz, the man from Upper Styria was then attacked from behind by two unknown men. The victim suffered injuries to his upper body as a result of the attack.
The two male perpetrators and three women present (who are said to have watched the attack without doing anything) ran away. The injured man's wife contacted her daughter, who then called the emergency services. A passer-by on his way home from work called the police at the request of the family members.
Public prosecutor's office orders publication
An immediate manhunt for the perpetrators was unsuccessful. The State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) subsequently began investigating the matter. However, based on the information available and the knowledge gained, it was determined that it was probably a serious robbery.
In order to be able to press ahead with the investigation, the public prosecutor's office in Graz has now ordered the publication of the picture of one of the alleged perpetrators. Please call 059 133 60 8333 or post_lse_stmk@dsn.gv.at with any useful information on the identity of the person.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
