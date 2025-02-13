Brutal attack: Who knows this man?

The two male perpetrators and three women present (who are said to have watched the attack without doing anything) ran away. The injured man's wife contacted her daughter, who then called the emergency services. A passer-by on his way home from work called the police at the request of the family members.

Public prosecutor's office orders publication

An immediate manhunt for the perpetrators was unsuccessful. The State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) subsequently began investigating the matter. However, based on the information available and the knowledge gained, it was determined that it was probably a serious robbery.