New survey

Childcare: criticism of opening hours

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 09:00

A recent survey among female entrepreneurs shows potential for improvement when it comes to balancing work and family life.

In the fall, Frau in der Wirtschaft Burgenland launched a survey among its members on the topic of "Childcare and entrepreneurship". The results are now available. Burgenland is generally considered to have well-developed childcare facilities, but with some deficits. Self-employed women in particular would be burdened by this.

Adapt childcare times
The 150 female entrepreneurs surveyed emphasize that childcare times in the individual municipalities have improved in recent years and that childcare places are available in kindergartens and schools. However, there is criticism of the lack of opening hours at off-peak times. 66% would like to see adapted childcare times, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Zitat Icon

The double burden of having their own company and childcare obligations creates a lot of time and personal pressure.

Petra Schmuch Landesvorsitzende Frau in der Wirtschaft

Double burden difficult
"As an entrepreneur, you don't have a regular working day, but have to work earlier or longer due to customer requests or opening hours - there is room for improvement here," says Petra Schumich, Chairwoman of Frau in der Wirtschaft. The double burden of having her own business and childcare obligations creates a great deal of time and personal pressure. Only a quarter of those surveyed were able to work as a mother and entrepreneur at the same time.

Schumich is therefore calling for changes to opening hours: "Christmas was only recently, but our wish list is very clear, namely that the needs of female entrepreneurs and employees are taken into account and that even better childcare hours are created to help reconcile work and family life."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

