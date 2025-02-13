Childcare: criticism of opening hours

Double burden difficult

"As an entrepreneur, you don't have a regular working day, but have to work earlier or longer due to customer requests or opening hours - there is room for improvement here," says Petra Schumich, Chairwoman of Frau in der Wirtschaft. The double burden of having her own business and childcare obligations creates a great deal of time and personal pressure. Only a quarter of those surveyed were able to work as a mother and entrepreneur at the same time.