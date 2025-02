Follow-up in the Control Committee

On Friday, state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink had already invited the social spokespersons of the state parliamentary parties to discuss the case of the homeless teenager. However, the opposition spokespersons were not entirely satisfied. "Some questions remained unanswered," summarized Fabienne Lackner (Neos). In her view, the control committee on February 19 should clarify, for example, whether there are gaps in the system and how these can be closed if necessary. In her view, the size of the shared flats and the number of offers should also be discussed.