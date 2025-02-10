Rescued from the wall
Automatically saved draft
Despite the winter closure, a 63-year-old climbed the via ferrata on the Drachenwand
the Drachenwand and then had to be rescued by the mountain rescue team. This is likely to cost him dearly, as the alpine guardian angels charge 500 euros for an hour's operation, while the helicopter flight costs around 1500 euros per 3ß0 minutes.
The Drachenwand is officially closed until May 1st and is practically on winter break. However, a 63-year-old alpinist from Salzburg probably didn't care. At around 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, he climbed to the summit of the Drachenwand via the via ferrata. On the descent, the man wanted to abseil down using a rope he had brought with him, but it seems to have got caught above him - and he was unable to continue.
Even the emergency services were alerted
Shortly before 3 p.m., he finally alerted the emergency services himself. "He is an experienced man who knows the via ferrata inside out. But that shouldn't be an excuse for ignoring the barrier. When he couldn't get any further, he reacted exactly right. We climbed up with four people," says head of operations Andreas Widlroither, who explicitly praises the good cooperation with the alpine rescue team. The 63-year-old was rescued unharmed by the air police using a rope.
A hefty bill looms
However, he will probably remember the excursion for a long time to come, as he is likely to receive a hefty bill. "In principle, every mountain rescue operation is charged for," says Widlroither. The hourly rate is around 500 euros, regardless of how many helpers were involved. The operation on Sunday lasted just over two hours, so at least 1000 euros will be charged. And that doesn't even include the possible costs for the helicopter flight. "The cost of a simple helicopter rescue lasting around 30 minutes is now calculated at around 1500 euros. Depending on the duration, conditions and difficulty, this amount can rise significantly," says the aviation police.
Insurance cover costs only 36 euros
Widlroither recommends recovery cost insurance: "This only costs 36 euros for the whole family for one calendar year." Otherwise, it depends on the private insurance whether costs are reimbursed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.